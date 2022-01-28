BrahMos signs contract to supply Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile System to Philippines
BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) signed a contract with the Department of National Defence of the Republic of Philippines on January 28, 2022 for supply of Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile System to Philippines. The BAPL is a joint venture company of the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The contract is an important step forward for Government of India's policy of promoting responsible defence exports.
(With Inputs from PIB)
