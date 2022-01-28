Left Menu

BrahMos signs contract to supply Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile System to Philippines

The BAPL is a joint venture company of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The contract is an important step forward for Government of India’s policy of promoting responsible defence exports. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) signed a contract with the Department of National Defence of the Republic of Philippines on January 28, 2022 for supply of Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile System to Philippines. The BAPL is a joint venture company of the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The contract is an important step forward for Government of India's policy of promoting responsible defence exports.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

