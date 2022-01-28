Left Menu

GSFC Q3 net profit jumps to Rs 245.53 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 22:22 IST
  • India

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) on Friday reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 245.53 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 97.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,697.58 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 2,182.43 crore earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

