GSFC Q3 net profit jumps to Rs 245.53 cr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) on Friday reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 245.53 crore for the quarter ended December.
Its net profit stood at Rs 97.25 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 2,697.58 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 2,182.43 crore earlier, according to a regulatory filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd
- GSFC
Advertisement