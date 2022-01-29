Left Menu

Working with U.S., Guatemala detains 10 people in raids on migrant smugglers

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mexico-violence-guatemala/nearly-all-victims-of-mexican-massacre-confirmed-as-guatemalans-idUSKBN2A704D Their bodies, some badly charred and with gunshot wounds, were found along a migrant smuggling route in a remote area of Tamaulipas. Most of the Guatemalans killed were from Comitancillo, in the San Marcos department, west of Guatemala City. Investigations https://www.reuters.com/article/us-guatemala-mexico-massacre/guatemala-opposition-politician-says-migrant-massacre-in-mexico-may-be-state-crime-idUSKBN2AC09V into the murders pointed to the involvement of 12 members of the Mexican police.

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 29-01-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 00:40 IST
Working with U.S., Guatemala detains 10 people in raids on migrant smugglers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

Guatemalan authorities working with the U.S. Homeland Security agency on Friday arrested 10 people in raids against a migrant smuggling group linked to the massacre of 19 people in Mexico last year, Guatemalan officials said. Guatemala's Public Prosecutor's Office said 19 raids were being carried out in the western town of Comitancillo to dismantle the human smuggling network that took the Guatemalan migrants to Mexico.

"An operation is underway," said Juan Luis Pantaleon, spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor's Office. A national police spokesperson said eight men and two women had been detained so far.

Sixteen of the 19 people killed in the gruesome massacre in the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas state in January 2021 were Guatemalans. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mexico-violence-guatemala/nearly-all-victims-of-mexican-massacre-confirmed-as-guatemalans-idUSKBN2A704D Their bodies, some badly charred and with gunshot wounds, were found along a migrant smuggling route in a remote area of Tamaulipas.

Most of the Guatemalans killed were from Comitancillo, in the San Marcos department, west of Guatemala City. Investigations https://www.reuters.com/article/us-guatemala-mexico-massacre/guatemala-opposition-politician-says-migrant-massacre-in-mexico-may-be-state-crime-idUSKBN2AC09V into the murders pointed to the involvement of 12 members of the Mexican police. Every year, thousands of Central Americans and Mexicans flee poverty and violence to seek a better life in the United States. Many fall victim to crime on the perilous journey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022