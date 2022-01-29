Left Menu

Four killed in two road accidents in Gujarat's Surendranagar

The driver of the truck was also killed in the accident, said an official of Lakhpat police station.The accident occurred late Friday evening when the mini truck was on its way to Viramgam.

PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 29-01-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 11:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Surendranagar district of Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

A state transport bus rammed into an autorickshaw from behind early this morning, killing the rickshaw driver and leaving his wife and son injured, an official of Chotila police station said.

The accident occurred near Nana Kerala village on the state highway between Limbdi and Surendranagar when the bus rammed the autorickshaw from behind, the police official said.

In another incident, two women walking along the side of a road at Vithalapara in the district were killed when a mini truck ran over them after the driver lost control over the steering, police said. The driver of the truck was also killed in the accident, said an official of the Lakhpat police station.

The accident occurred late Friday evening when the mini-truck was on its way to Viramgam. The vehicle had hit three women, one of whom died on the spot while another one succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

