TVS Credit and IIM Trichy Sign a MoU to Boost Innovation and Create Solutions for Financial Inclusion

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) India's leading financial services provider TVS Credit Services Limited and the Indian Institute of Management Trichy (IIMT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost innovation, R&D, and collaboration for designing new solutions for promoting financial inclusion in the country. Being one of the fast-growing NBFCs in the country, TVS Credit's partnership with the leading B-school, IIMT, will create an avenue to leverage the collective talent and expertise from both institutions for product development, knowledge creation and research in the areas of management and public policy. Speaking on the collaboration, Venkatraman G, Chief Executive Officer, TVS Credit, said, ''The signing of the MoU with IIM Trichy will create the foundation for future collaboration between the two institutions. TVS Credit has been successfully empowering people across sectors and helping them fulfil their aspirations. It has been a constant endeavour of TVS Credit to steer industry growth and national development by encouraging product innovation and nurturing young talent. The outcomes from such initiatives will help us drive organisational growth and serve our customers and the nation better for years to come. The collaboration will help boost innovation, R&D, and help in designing new solutions to promote financial inclusion in the country.'' The partnership would bring together academic and industry stalwarts and professionals who would jointly design, develop and deliver cutting-edge technological solutions in areas of management and financial inclusion. The strategic collaboration will also be a platform to train and mentor young professionals. Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM Trichy, said, ''We welcome this significant initiative that formalises and strengthens our relationship with the leading market player, TVS Credit, a company which is well-known for its services and values. We look forward to make the collaboration fruitful on multiple platforms and focus on mutual knowledge exchange initiatives. Such partnerships will help construct concrete and innovative solutions, thereby creating a long-lasting impact.'' Additionally, Dr. Prashant Gupta, Chairperson of Executive Education and Consulting, IIM Trichy, said, ''We are pleased to be associated with TVS Credit. This partnership could lead to a mutually benefitting journey in the coming time with a special focus on programmes such as Management Development Programme (MDP) and Leadership Development Program (LDP). Furthermore, it will mentor the students at IIM Trichy and offer them immense industry exposure.'' Under this collaboration, both organisations are creating a seamless ecosystem between industries, academia and government agencies by leveraging analytics and technology. It aims to provide these solutions in consulting, research projects, placements, management development programmes, and case studies. The first beneficiaries of this initiative will be the TVS Credit employees and the students of IIMT. The pact holds a strong potential to revolutionise the industry at large. In addition, it is expected to help the NBFC sector improve resource efficiency and productivity. About TVS Credit Services Ltd.

TVS Credit Services Limited is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company with over 32,000 points of presence across India. Being the number one financier for TVS Motor Limited and one of the leading tractor financiers, TVS Credit has a fast-growing footprint in used cars, consumer durable, used commercial vehicle and business loans segment. Over 6.5 million happy customers have been served with the help of 19,000+ motivated employees and robust tech and analytics powered processes. TVS Credit is driven by a mission to empower Indians to dream bigger, secure in the knowledge in the fulfilment of their aspirations. With new products on the anvil and an unwavering commitment to customer service and constant improvement, TVS Credit creates value for the customers, employees and partners. Know more about TVS Credit at www.tvscredit.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)