IndusInd Bank posts 50% rise in net at Rs 1,241 cr in Q3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 15:25 IST
IndusInd Bank posts 50% rise in net at Rs 1,241 cr in Q3
IndusInd Bank
  • Country:
  • India

IndusInd Bank on Saturday reported a 50 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,241.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 830.41 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of the bank during the October-December period of 2021-22 rose to Rs 9,614.34 crore as against Rs 8,887.28 crore, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, the lender witnessed deterioration in its asset quality as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.48 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021 from 1.74 per cent by December 2020. Net NPAs stood at 0.71 per cent as against 0.22 per cent by December 2020.

