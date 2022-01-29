Left Menu

School, inter-city buses need to install fire alarm, protection system

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 16:58 IST
School, inter-city buses need to install fire alarm, protection system
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel
  • Country:
  • India

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has issued a notification to introduce fire alarm and suppression systems in inter-city passenger buses and school buses.

Fire protection systems would be installed in the passenger compartment of buses designed and constructed for long distance transport and in school buses, an official statement said on Saturday. At present, fire detection, alarm and suppression systems are notified for fires originating from the engine compartment, as per Automotive Industry Standard-135.

''The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, vide notification dated 27th January 2022, has introduced the fire alarm system and fire protection system in the passenger (or, occupant) compartment in buses through an amendment in the AIS (Automotive Industry Standard)-135 for Type III buses (type III' Vehicles are those designed and constructed for long distance passenger transport, for seated passengers )and school buses,'' the statement said.

The statement pointed out that studies on fire incidents indicate that injuries to passengers are mainly due to heat and smoke in the passenger compartment.

''These injuries can be prevented if the heat and smoke in the passenger compartment is controlled by providing an additional evacuation time to occupants by thermal management during fire incidents,'' it said.

The statement said a water mist- based active fire protection system and a standalone fire alarm system for buses has been designed to manage the temperature in the passenger compartment within 50 degrees centigrade.

This amendment to the standard has been undertaken in consultation with stakeholders and experts from the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), a DRDO establishment, working in the area of fire risk assessment, fire suppression technologies, modelling and simulation etc, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022