Godfrey Phillips India Q3 profit down 5% to Rs 116.87 cr

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Saturday reported a 5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 116.87 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 123.10 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 3.14 per cent to Rs 867.23 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 840.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Godfrey Phillips’ total expenses were at Rs 737.24 crore, up 3.17 per cent in Q3/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 714.53 crore.

Its revenue from the cigarettes, tobacco and related products segment was at Rs 770.76 crore, up 2.39 per cent as compared to Rs 752.76 crore a year ago.

While revenue from retail and related products was up 21.79 per cent to Rs 97.64 crore as against Rs 80.17 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, it said.

Godfrey Phillips, a flagship enterprise of Modi Enterprises, operates convenience store chain 24Seven.

