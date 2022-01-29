Left Menu

NTPC profit rises 19 pc to Rs 4,626 cr in Dec quarter

The plant load factor capacity utilisation of its coal-based power units rose to 67.64 per cent in the quarter from 64.31 per cent in the year-ago quarter.However, the PLF of its gas-based stations dipped to 6.24 per cent in the quarter from 6.76 per cent a year ago. It got domestic coal supplies of 52.81 million metric tonnes MMT in the quarter, up from 45.56 MMT a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 18:07 IST
NTPC profit rises 19 pc to Rs 4,626 cr in Dec quarter
  • Country:
  • India

State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday posted more than 19 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,626.11 crore in the December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly driven by higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,876.36 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 33,783.62 crore in the quarter from Rs 28,387.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Board of Directors in its meeting on Saturday also decided, inter alia, to pay interim dividend at the rate of 40 per cent (Rs 4 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22.

The gross power generation of the company stood a 72.70 billion units (BU) in the quarter, higher than 65.41 BU a year ago. The plant load factor (capacity utilisation) of its coal-based power units rose to 67.64 per cent in the quarter from 64.31 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

However, the PLF of its gas-based stations dipped to 6.24 per cent in the quarter from 6.76 per cent a year ago. It got domestic coal supplies of 52.81 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the quarter, up from 45.56 MMT a year ago. Similarly, coal imports rose to 0.52 MMT in the quarter from 0.26 MMT a year ago.

Its average tariff rose to Rs 3.91 per unit during April to December 2021, from Rs 3.87 per unit in the same period a year ago.

The installed power generation capacity of the NTPC Group increased to 67,757.42 MW as on December 31,2021, from 62,975MW a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022