Caught in the crossfire, power corporation NTPC urges railways to rename rail tests

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 12:55 IST
Caught in the crossfire, power corporation NTPC urges railways to rename rail tests
''Caught in the crossfire'' over the rail exams, NTPC, the country's largest power producer has written to the Railways to rename its Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) tests organised by the Railway Board.

The Railway exams have been in the news for the last week over large-scale protests over certain irregularities in its screening process.

The abbreviation of the exams which is the same as the one used for the power producer has been widely used to refer to the controversial test during the reportage on the issue.

''This is with reference to the recent protest in some parts of the country with respect to Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC RRB) exam of Indian Railways,'' a letter from NTPC (the power corporation) states.

''While we are confident that the Railways is taking all necessary steps to address the situation, we just wish to bring to your notice that NTPC Limited has inadvertently been caught in the crossfire. The media has been using the abbreviated form NTPC, which gives the impression that the exams are linked to India's largest power producer,'' the NTPC said.

''This, you would agree, is also hurting our reputation,'' it pointed out.

It further requested that the full form of the tests be used by the national transporter.

''Use full form of the Railway Recruitment Scheme in your press releases/ statements so that this misconception is not carried on creating wrong impression amongst the users of social media and also public at large,'' the NTPC said.

''We would therefore urge you to kindly rename these exams so that no confusion is created in future,'' it said.

Since the protests, the Railways has suspended this exam along with the Level 1 tests and have formed a committee to look into the grievances of the aspirants.

