Left Menu

JSW Steel Independent Director Malay Mukerjee passes away at 74

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 18:10 IST
JSW Steel Independent Director Malay Mukerjee passes away at 74
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@jswsteel)
  • Country:
  • India

Steel company JSW Steel on Sunday announced the passing away of Malay Mukerjee, who was an independent director on its board.

Mukerjee was appointed to the board of JSW Steel on July 29, 2015.

In a statement, JSW Steel said it announces the ''sad demise of Malay Mukerjee, independent director, aged 74 years, on Saturday, January 29, 2022''.

He had over 40 years of experience in a range of technical, commercial, and managerial roles in the mining and steel industry, it added.

Mukherjee has held key positions like CEO of ESSAR Steel Global, member of the board of directors at ArcelorMittal.

He was also senior executive vice-president at ArcelorMittal and a member of the Group Management Board in charge of mines and operations in Africa, Asia, southern Europe (Bosnia, Macedonia), CIS, Ukraine, Kazakhstan. He was also responsible for its stainless steel, pipes and tubes, and technology segments.

Mukherjee holds a Master's Degree in mining from the USSR State Commission in Moscow and a Bachelor of Science degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

''The company (JSW Steel) immensely benefitted from his vision and leadership during his tenure both as a member of the board of directors and as a member of various board committees especially as chairman of the project review committee.

''His mentorship to senior colleagues in the organization is irreplaceable and remains a source of inspiration forever. Mukherjee's passing away will be an irreparable loss to the company and the entire steel fraternity,'' the statement said.

According to industry members, Mukerjee passed away fighting COVID-19 in a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022