Left Menu

4 killed in fire at painting material packaging unit in Jaipur

Three others, including a minor, were also injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at the SMS Hospital here, he said.Station House Officer, Jamwaragarh, Jogendra Singh said a few drums of chemicals were stored in the packaging unit that caused the fire to spread.The small factory, a hall covered with a tin sheet, was owned by one Shankarlal who lives nearby.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-01-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 21:36 IST
4 killed in fire at painting material packaging unit in Jaipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people, including three children, were killed on Sunday after a fire broke out in a small painting material packaging unit in Jamwaramgarh area here, police said.

A few drums of chemicals stored in the factory, which was being used to pack thinner for painting work, caused the fire to spread, they said.

''The fire broke out in a hall constructed on a farmland in Dhoolaraoji village. A man and three children, including his daughter, were burnt alive in the incident,'' Jamwaramgarh Circle Officer Shiv Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh (25), his daughter Jaya (3), and two other children -- Garima (3) and Kalu (4). Three others, including a minor, were also injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at the SMS Hospital here, he said.

Station House Officer, Jamwaragarh, Jogendra Singh said a few drums of chemicals were stored in the packaging unit that caused the fire to spread.

''The small factory, a hall covered with a tin sheet, was owned by one Shankarlal who lives nearby. The children, two of whom were from Shankarlal's family, were inside the factory when the fire broke out. Ramesh entered the factory to rescue the children, but he also got trapped and all four of them died,'' he said.

Singh said the bodies could only be taken out after the fire was doused. The operation to douse the fire lasted three hours.

He said an FSL team will collect samples of the chemical on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022