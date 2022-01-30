4 killed in fire at painting material packaging unit in Jaipur

Four people, including three children, were killed on Sunday after a fire broke out in a small painting material packaging unit in Jamwaramgarh area here, police said.

A few drums of chemicals stored in the factory, which was being used to pack thinner for painting work, caused the fire to spread, they said.

''The fire broke out in a hall constructed on a farmland in Dhoolaraoji village. A man and three children, including his daughter, were burnt alive in the incident,'' Jamwaramgarh Circle Officer Shiv Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh (25), his daughter Jaya (3), and two other children -- Garima (3) and Kalu (4). Three others, including a minor, were also injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at the SMS Hospital here, he said.

Station House Officer, Jamwaragarh, Jogendra Singh said a few drums of chemicals were stored in the packaging unit that caused the fire to spread.

''The small factory, a hall covered with a tin sheet, was owned by one Shankarlal who lives nearby. The children, two of whom were from Shankarlal's family, were inside the factory when the fire broke out. Ramesh entered the factory to rescue the children, but he also got trapped and all four of them died,'' he said.

Singh said the bodies could only be taken out after the fire was doused. The operation to douse the fire lasted three hours.

He said an FSL team will collect samples of the chemical on Monday.

