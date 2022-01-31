Left Menu

Sensex surges 786 points ahead of Union Budget; IT stocks soar

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged 786 points on Monday led by strong buying support in IT and energy stocks, a day ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2022-23.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 11:57 IST
Sensex surges 786 points ahead of Union Budget; IT stocks soar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged 786 points on Monday led by strong buying support in IT and energy stocks, a day ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2022-23. Reversing the trends of the last week's sell-off the key indices of the Indian stock markets opened with handsome gains on Monday.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex opened 645 points higher at 57,845.91 points. At 11.19 am the Sensex was trading at 57,986.55 points, which is 786.32 points or 1.37 per cent higher from its previous session's close at 57,200.23 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 229.80 points or 1.34 per cent higher at 17,331.75 points.

Earlier the Nifty opened with strong gains at 17,301.05 points and surged to a high of 17,361.65 points. There was broad-based buying support. Only two of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. Of the 50 scrips that are part of the Nifty only three were trading in the negative.

There was strong buying support in IT, pharma and energy stocks. Tech Mahindra surged 4.21 per cent to Rs 1469.90. Wipro soared 3.17 per cent to Rs 569.70. Infosys climbed 2.90 per cent to Rs 1734.05. TCS was trading 1.31 per cent higher at Rs 3738.45.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories soared 2.96 per cent to Rs 4342.95. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 2.35 per cent higher at Rs 2390.20. Power Grid Corporation soared 2.43 per cent to Rs 215.25. State Bank of India 1.88 per cent higher at Rs 533.20; UltraTech Cement 1.66 per cent higher at Rs 7217.15; Bajaj Finance 1.59 per cent higher at Rs 6980; Bajaj Finserv 1.51 per cent higher at Rs 15439.70 and Titan 1.43 per cent higher at Rs 2349.05 were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022