Left Menu

Equinor's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage

Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant faces a further delay before it can restart production following a fire in 2020, Equinor and Norwegian gas system manager Gassco said on Monday. The plant, which is operated by Equinor, is now expected to resume output on May 17 of this year, more than six weeks later than the previous goal of restarting on March 31.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:21 IST
Equinor's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant faces a further delay before it can restart production following a fire in 2020, Equinor and Norwegian gas system manager Gassco said on Monday.

The plant, which is operated by Equinor, is now expected to resume output on May 17 of this year, more than six weeks later than the previous goal of restarting on March 31. "We work systematically to deliver on the plan we established, but challenges related to COVID-19 restrictions require that we need more time to prepare the plant for safe and stable start-up and operations," Equinor senior vice president Grete Haaland said in a statement.

Europe's only large-scale LNG plant, at Melkoeya island just outside the Arctic town of Hammerfest, can process 18 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day when fully operational. The plant has been out of service since September of 2020 following a blaze that raised concerns over safety practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022