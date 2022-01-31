Indonesia's Bali to open for all international travellers -minister
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:34 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's holiday island of Bali will gradually open for all international travelers starting from Feb. 4, a senior minister said on Monday.
Luhut Pandjaitan also told a news conference that the period of time for coronavirus quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers into the Southeast Asian country had been shortened from seven to five days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions
Indonesia to introduce new tax breaks on property, car sales
Indonesia to improve coal delivery checks as export ban weighs on economy
Indonesia reports 855 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
Indonesian officials make rare visit to Israel on COVID-19