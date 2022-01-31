Left Menu

FTSE 100 set to end month higher on energy shares boost

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday led by strong gains in energy stocks, with oil prices on track for their best month in almost a year, while Vodafone topped the index on plans to design its own chip architecture.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:52 IST
FTSE 100 set to end month higher on energy shares boost
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday led by strong gains in energy stocks, with oil prices on track for their best month in almost a year, while Vodafone topped the index on plans to design its own chip architecture. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.3% with Shell , BP and Vodafone the top boosts.

Vodafone was the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 3.3%, after saying it would work with Intel Corp and other silicon vendors on designing its own chip architecture to drive innovation and efficiency in nascent OpenRAN network technology. The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 1% with travel and leisure stocks gaining the most.

Investors now await a key monetary policy decision from the Bank of England due later this week where expectations are for a 50-basis-point rate hike, its second hike in a row, as it looks to tame rising inflation pressure. Among stocks, British recruiting firm SThree jumped 8.6% after its annual profit nearly doubled.

Education group Pearson rose 1.6% after it agreed to buy certification company Credly to expand its offering to businesses looking to train and retain workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022