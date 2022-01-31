Left Menu

LT Foods Q3 consolidated net up 11% at Rs 77 crore

31-01-2022
LT Foods Q3 consolidated net up 11% at Rs 77 crore
Leading basmati rice firm LT Foods on Monday posted a 11.10 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 76.92 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company's net profit for the corresponding quarter of FY21 stood at Rs 69.23 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 21.25 per cent to Rs 1,368.21 crore as compared to Rs 1,128.34 crore in the year-ago period. LT Foods sells basmati rice under the brand 'Daawat'.

