Kia India rolls out first unit of Kia Carens from Anantapur facility ahead of launch

Kia India on Monday said it has rolled out the first unit of its recreational vehicle (RV), Kia Carens, from its Anantapur manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, ahead of its launch.

The vehicle, which is the South Korean auto maker's fourth model in the domestic market and made its global debut from India last month, is scheduled to be launched in February, according to a company statement.

The automaker already sells Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival in the Indian market.

Kia India on Monday rolled out the first customer car of the three-row RV, the Kia Carens, from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in the statement.

The Kia Carens is the latest 'made-in-India' offering from the company, which combines the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one to make it a compelling value proposition and the best choice for modern Indian families, it said.

The vehicle will be manufactured in India and exported to over 80 countries, it said, adding that the vehicle is all set to create a segment of its own.

Following the world premiere in December, the Kia Carens will be officially launched in February 2022, Kia India said.

The Kia Carens has been tested across multiple terrains and simulated conditions before the company announced the mass production of the car, it stated.

''With the Kia Carens, we bring to the table a whole new set of value propositions aligning with requirements of the new-age customer. I am excited about the beginning of this new journey,'' said Tae-Jin Park, managing director and CEO, Kia India.

He added that the Carens is the fourth product the company is rolling out in India.

''Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring out a product that truly reflects and resonates with modern Indian families,'' Park said.

The Kia Carens will come with both petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options, including the seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) and six-speed AT (automatic transmission).

The model also comes equipped with the next-generation Kia Connect app, flexible seating options, and features such as the sliding type seat undertray, retractable seatback table, the rear door spot lamp, and the bottle and gadget holder in the third row.

Safety features include six airbags as standard across all trims, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill-assist control, downhill brake control, and all-wheel disc brakes.

