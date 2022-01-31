Ryanair calls on Belarus to guarantee no repeat of plane diversion

Ryanair on Monday called on the Belarus authorities to provide guarantees that there would be no repeat of the diversion of its flight last May and said that airlines should not overfly the country until this happens.

"I think it is fundamental to the future of air travel that we do not have a repetition of what in my mind was the first case since the Chicago Convention 1945 of a state-sponsored act of international piracy," Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told an investor call.

"There should be no overflight of Belarus unless appropriate guarantees are obtained that this won't recur," he said.

