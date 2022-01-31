4 carrying drugs in vehicles arrested

Four people from Payyanur town in the district have been arrested in two different incidents related to possession of drugs, sleuths of the Excise Department said on Monday. In one incident, two persons were caught carrying the narcotics in a car during a vehicle-check. In the other incident, two riding a motorcycle knocked down a person crossing the road. Local people caught the riders and searched their bag that yielded drugs. The two were subsequently arrested, the Excise officials said the four were remanded in judicial custody. The incidents happened on Sunday.

