Godawari Power Q3 profit doubles to Rs 337 cr

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL) on Monday reported an over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 336.87 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the year-ago quarter, the company's ''net profit from ordinary activities after tax'' stood at Rs 166.36 crore.

Total income from operations was at Rs 1,614.66 crore during October-December 2021-22 as against Rs 1,132.49 crore a year ago.

Expenses were at Rs 1,160.54 crore compared to Rs 856.94 crore in same period of 2020-21.

GPIL is the flagship company of Raipur-based Hira Group of Industries having dominant presence in the long product segment of the steel industry, mainly into mild steel wire.

