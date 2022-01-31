Left Menu

Godawari Power Q3 profit doubles to Rs 337 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL) on Monday reported an over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 336.87 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the year-ago quarter, the company's ''net profit from ordinary activities after tax'' stood at Rs 166.36 crore.

Total income from operations was at Rs 1,614.66 crore during October-December 2021-22 as against Rs 1,132.49 crore a year ago.

Expenses were at Rs 1,160.54 crore compared to Rs 856.94 crore in same period of 2020-21.

GPIL is the flagship company of Raipur-based Hira Group of Industries having dominant presence in the long product segment of the steel industry, mainly into mild steel wire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

