Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq inches higher on final day of roller-coaster month

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:14 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq inches higher on final day of roller-coaster month
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The tech-heavy Nasdaq edged higher on Monday, but was still eyeing its worst start to the year ever as investors shied away from stocks with lofty valuations amid aggressive rate hike bets and geopolitical tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.30 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,691.17.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.06 points, at 4,431.79, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 41.62 points, or 0.30%, to 13,812.19 at the opening bell.

Also Read: US stocks in multi-week loss, Nasdaq down most since financial crisis

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022