Over 700 people avail SDMC online service of e-waste disposal

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) online facility for the disposal of electronic-waste has been garnering a good response as over 700 people has availed the service, Mayor Mukesh Suryan said on Monday. Suryan said the civic agency has disposed of a large quantity of e-waste generated from the area under its jurisdiction. Nearly Rs 77 lakh were paid on the purchase of unused e-waste till now, the mayor said in a statement.

''Nearly 750 people have availed the service and a total of 573 applications have been received so far,'' Suryan said. The service was started by the SDMC last year in June. The civic agency has partnered with RBH e-Waste Recycle Hub Pvt Ltd to dispose of old and unserviceable IT equipment from the offices, citizens, RWAs, markets and other areas under its jurisdiction.

He said that the SDMC has engaged the company on the basis of open tender for disposal of e-waste collected through an online facility.

According to the agreement, the company purchases e-waste from the citizens through an online system and ensures disposal in a proper manner. The company has paid nearly Rs 77 lakh to purchase unused e-waste till now.

People can sell e-waste by availing of online services. SDMC's IT Department has launched an application https://ewaste.mcdservices.online for submitting the online request for collecting the e-waste and has also started a toll-free number 1800-123-005566 for collecting and disposing of e-waste in a scientific manner. The SDMC, on June 11, 2021, had started an online facility for e-waste collection. E-Waste mainly is a general term given to electronic and electrical items like computers, transformers, freeze, switch, TV, etc which have reached the end of life. E-waste contains toxic chemicals and minerals like arsenic, cadmium, acid, etc hence should be recycled in a scientific manner. If such an item is not disposed of in a scientific manner, it can cause massive damage to the environment, the statement said.

