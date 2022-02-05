U.S. signals that it expects China to encourage Ukraine de-escalation
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2022 02:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 02:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
A senior U.S. official responded to a new agreement on closer ties between China and Russia on Friday by saying that the world expects responsible powers to encourage Moscow to pursue diplomacy and de-escalation over Ukraine.
In an email to Reuters, the official, who did not want to be identified, warned that if Russia were to invade Ukraine, and China looked the other way, it would suggests Beijing was willing to tolerate, or "tacitly support," such a move.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Evergrande says wants to engage more help to deal with debt
Russia and China block new UN sanctions on 5 North Koreans
China Evergrande says hiring more advisers to help deal with debt
BRIEF-China Evergrande Risk Management Committee Of Company Is Actively Looking For Solutions
China daily local confirmed COVID cases fall to nearly two-month low