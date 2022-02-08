Left Menu

Cosmea Financial forms JV with OroWealth, targets Rs 10,000 crore AUM in 3 years

Cosmea Financial Holdings on Tuesday formed a joint venture with fintech startup OroWealth to launch 'digital first mutual fund' services.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 14:01 IST
Cosmea Financial forms JV with OroWealth, targets Rs 10,000 crore AUM in 3 years
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cosmea Financial Holdings on Tuesday formed a joint venture with fintech startup OroWealth to launch 'digital first mutual fund' services. The company targets to have Rs 10,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) over the next three years with a primary focus on Passive, Smart Beta, International and Retirement products.

The agreement was signed between Sam Ghosh and the founding members of Oro Wealth to launch a new JV company named 'Torus Oro AMC' that will spearhead Cosmea Financial Holdings (CFH) foray into the Asset Management Company (AMC) business. As per the agreement, CFH will hold 74 per cent stake in Torus Oro AMC while the balance 26 per cent will be held by OroWealth and its founders.

Torus Oro AMC has applied for an AMC license with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and expects to launch its operations within this year, subject to applicable approvals, according to a joint statement released by Cosmea Financial Holdings and OroWealth. "The company meets all statutory norms of experience, net worth, and profitability to apply for the license," it said.

Nitin Agrawal, one of the founding members of OroWealth, will be the CEO of Torus Oro AMC and will be heading the business along with his other founding members who will also join the team. "The mutual funds industry is going through a tectonic shift driven by technology and innovation. We are excited about building a digital AMC with a technology-first approach across the three verticals - distribution, fund management and operations," said Nitin Agarwal, CEO designate, Torus Oro Wealth.

"We will empower distribution partners and customers with sophisticated portfolio analytics tools, use cutting edge data analysis techniques to augment fund research and optimise fund operations with automation. With Torus as our partner, we are committed to offer the most customer-centric products and drive innovation in the mutual funds market," Agarwal added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022