Tariffs, AI, and Tech Stocks: Navigating Market Uncertainty

Asian markets exhibited hesitancy as investors eagerly anticipated clarity on the U.S. tariff situation. This uncertainty is compounded by President Trump's unexpected move to impose a 15% tariff worldwide, causing alarm across markets.

With Nvidia poised to release its financial results, the tech giant, representing nearly 8% of the S&P 500, could significantly affect market confidence in AI investments.

Meanwhile, the dollar weakened amid speculation over U.S. trade policy chaos, impacting investors' outlook. These developments also affected commodity markets, with mixed oil prices and significant gains in gold and silver.