N Chandrasekaran reappointed Tata Sons chairman

N Chandrasekaran was on Friday reappointed as chairman of Tata Sons for a second five-year term.

Tata Sons in a statement said the reappointment was ratified by the board.

''At its meeting on 11 February 2022, the Board of Tata Sons reviewed the last five years and considered the reappointment of its Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran,'' it said in a statement.

