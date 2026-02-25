Refund Demand: Governors Push for Tariff Rollbacks After Supreme Court Decision

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has called on the Trump administration to return $13.5 billion in tariff refunds after the U.S. Supreme Court annulled President Trump's tariffs.

The tariffs, which impacted various countries, allegedly cost New York households approximately $1,751 annually and negatively affected small businesses.

Hochul, alongside other Democratic governors, is pushing back against these measures, despite the White House's dismissive response, labeling their actions as inconsequential posturing.