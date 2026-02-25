Refund Demand: Governors Push for Tariff Rollbacks After Supreme Court Decision
New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged the Trump administration to issue $13.5 billion in tariff refunds after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the tariffs imposed last year. These tariffs, criticized for burdening New York households and businesses, also faced opposition from other Democratic governors. The White House dismissed these calls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 04:28 IST
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has called on the Trump administration to return $13.5 billion in tariff refunds after the U.S. Supreme Court annulled President Trump's tariffs.
The tariffs, which impacted various countries, allegedly cost New York households approximately $1,751 annually and negatively affected small businesses.
Hochul, alongside other Democratic governors, is pushing back against these measures, despite the White House's dismissive response, labeling their actions as inconsequential posturing.
