Trump Administration Sues UCLA Over Antisemitism Allegations

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against the University of California system, claiming discrimination against Jewish and Israeli staff at UCLA. This move is part of Trump's broader campaign against universities over various protests and policies. UCLA is working to address antisemitism complaints.

Updated: 25-02-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 04:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration initiated legal action against the University of California system, accusing it of antisemitic discrimination towards Jewish and Israeli staff at UCLA. The lawsuit claims UCLA fostered a hostile work environment.

This marks another instance of the Trump administration's confrontations with universities, focusing on controversies including pro-Palestinian protests and various policies. These actions have sparked debates on academic freedom and free speech.

UCLA asserts it has implemented measures to combat antisemitism, including the creation of an oversight initiative. Campus protests concerning Israeli-Palestinian conflicts have led to heightened tensions.

