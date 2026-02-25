Cyber Sanctions: U.S. Strikes Against International Threats

The United States has imposed cyber-related sanctions on four individuals and three entities, located in Russia and the United Arab Emirates, the Treasury Department announced on Tuesday.

These sanctions target those involved in the acquisition and distribution of cyber tools deemed harmful to U.S. national security. According to the Treasury, one individual and two entities are further implicated under the Protecting American Intellectual Property Act, linked to trade secret theft from U.S. citizens.

The measures stem from an investigation into Peter Williams, a former executive at L3Harris, accused of selling trade secrets for $1.3 million to a Russian entity. Williams, who pleaded guilty last year, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for his role in distributing sensitive cyber components to a Russian cyber-tools broker.

