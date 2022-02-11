Left Menu

Elgi Equipments Ltd posts Q3 PAT at Rs 41.73 crore

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:54 IST
Elgi Equipments Ltd posts Q3 PAT at Rs 41.73 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Manufacturer of air compressors Elgi Equipments Ltd on Friday reported a profit after tax for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at Rs 41.73 crore.

The Tamil Nadu-based company had registered profit after tax at Rs 34.61 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

Consolidated sales for the quarter under review was at Rs 656 crore as against Rs 547 crore registered in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The company, in a statement said, it performed well in India and other international markets except for the Australian market where the impact of COVID-19 was more pronounced.

''The company's automotive business also performed well,'' the statement said.

On the outlook for the fourth quarter, the company expects to deliver moderate growth over the corresponding period seen in the previous financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022