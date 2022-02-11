Elgi Equipments Ltd posts Q3 PAT at Rs 41.73 crore

Manufacturer of air compressors Elgi Equipments Ltd on Friday reported a profit after tax for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at Rs 41.73 crore.

The Tamil Nadu-based company had registered profit after tax at Rs 34.61 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

Consolidated sales for the quarter under review was at Rs 656 crore as against Rs 547 crore registered in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The company, in a statement said, it performed well in India and other international markets except for the Australian market where the impact of COVID-19 was more pronounced.

''The company's automotive business also performed well,'' the statement said.

On the outlook for the fourth quarter, the company expects to deliver moderate growth over the corresponding period seen in the previous financial year.

