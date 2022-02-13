Left Menu

Bribery case against 3 cops in MP

A mobile phone conversation recorded earlier also proved the alleged involvement of an inspector and constable of Govindgarh police station in the bribery case, the Lokayukta Special Police Establishments superintendent Gopal Singh Dhakad said.A case was registered against the three policemen under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 13-02-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 12:18 IST
Bribery case against 3 cops in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokayukta police on Sunday registered a case of bribery against an inspector and two other policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, an official said. A head constable was caught while accepting Rs 6,000 from a complainant, who is into transport business, in Govindgarh police station premises in the morning for allowing the entry of the complainant's vehicles in the district, he said. A mobile phone conversation recorded earlier also proved the alleged involvement of an inspector and constable of Govindgarh police station in the bribery case, the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment's superintendent Gopal Singh Dhakad said.

A case was registered against the three policemen under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022