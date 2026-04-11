Left Menu

Lokayukta Raid Unearths Hidden Wealth of an Urban Development Engineer

The Lokayukta has discovered over Rs 14 crore in disproportionate assets, such as gold, silver, and bank deposits, during raids on Assistant Executive Engineer Ajaysingh Bapusingh Rajapur. The assets, found in seven locations, include luxury items and several properties. An investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:56 IST
Lokayukta Raid Unearths Hidden Wealth of an Urban Development Engineer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokayukta has carried out a significant raid, unveiling assets worth over Rs 14 crore linked to Ajaysingh Bapusingh Rajapur, an Assistant Executive Engineer of the District Urban Development Department in Belagavi.

The extensive operation conducted at seven locations, including Rajapur's residence and bank, uncovered substantial wealth including 5.96 kg of gold, 5 kg of silver, and Rs 3.12 crore in bank deposits.

Officials have charged Rajapur under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as the investigation into the assets continues, shedding light on possible financial misconduct.

TRENDING

1
Peace Restored: Curbing Post-Poll Violence in Payyannur

Peace Restored: Curbing Post-Poll Violence in Payyannur

 India
2
India's Golden Triumph at Senior Asian Wrestling Championships

India's Golden Triumph at Senior Asian Wrestling Championships

 Kyrgyzstan
3
BJP Intrigue: Allegations and Suspensions Amid Cash-for-Vote Scandal

BJP Intrigue: Allegations and Suspensions Amid Cash-for-Vote Scandal

 India
4
Tornado Strikes Jammu: Rare Weather Phenomenon Unnerves Residents

Tornado Strikes Jammu: Rare Weather Phenomenon Unnerves Residents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026