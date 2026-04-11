Lokayukta Raid Unearths Hidden Wealth of an Urban Development Engineer

The Lokayukta has carried out a significant raid, unveiling assets worth over Rs 14 crore linked to Ajaysingh Bapusingh Rajapur, an Assistant Executive Engineer of the District Urban Development Department in Belagavi.

The extensive operation conducted at seven locations, including Rajapur's residence and bank, uncovered substantial wealth including 5.96 kg of gold, 5 kg of silver, and Rs 3.12 crore in bank deposits.

Officials have charged Rajapur under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as the investigation into the assets continues, shedding light on possible financial misconduct.