Lokayukta Raid Unearths Hidden Wealth of an Urban Development Engineer
The Lokayukta has discovered over Rs 14 crore in disproportionate assets, such as gold, silver, and bank deposits, during raids on Assistant Executive Engineer Ajaysingh Bapusingh Rajapur. The assets, found in seven locations, include luxury items and several properties. An investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The Lokayukta has carried out a significant raid, unveiling assets worth over Rs 14 crore linked to Ajaysingh Bapusingh Rajapur, an Assistant Executive Engineer of the District Urban Development Department in Belagavi.
The extensive operation conducted at seven locations, including Rajapur's residence and bank, uncovered substantial wealth including 5.96 kg of gold, 5 kg of silver, and Rs 3.12 crore in bank deposits.
Officials have charged Rajapur under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as the investigation into the assets continues, shedding light on possible financial misconduct.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lokayukta
- corruption
- assets
- seizure
- urban development
- Belagavi
- gold
- properties
- AEE
- Rajapur
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