Ukraine launches guarantee fund for flights through its airspace

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-02-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 00:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's government on Sunday allocated 16.6 billion hryvnia ($592 million) to guarantee the continuation of flights through Ukrainian airspace, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

Shmygal said on social media that the funds "were allocated to ensure flight safety in Ukraine for insurance and leasing companies."

"This decision will stabilise the situation on the market of passenger air transportation and will guarantee the return to Ukraine of our citizens who are currently abroad," he said. ($1 = 28.0414 hryvnias)

