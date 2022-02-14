Polytrade finances the World’s First-Ever Real World Invoice through Crypto Liquidity

New Delhi (India), February 14: Polytrade Finance, a Dubai based DeFi lending platform on the Polygon chain, proudly announces to have financed the first-ever pool of real-world invoices with crypto liquidity. Polytrade ($TRADE) is a technology-enabled Trade Finance Platform, allowing SMEs to get unprecedented direct access to trade financing opportunities while offering attractive rewards to those that support the lending pools. Mr. Piyush Gupta, Founder of Polytrade: “We are here to make trade financing more accessible, efficient and transparent by bridging TradeFi and DeFi. We are thus on a journey to create a fundamental paradigm shift by expanding, through technology and crypto, access to trade finance. We are leveling the investment playing field and democratizing the access to this asset class.” Polytrade collaborates with VoloFin, a Singapore and US-based fintech company, to carry out the first pool of invoices to be financed: the partnership between the two parties has kickstarted with funding three global buyers based in US, United Kingdom and New Zealand. Mohit Agarwal, CEO of Volofin: “We found a mutual fit with Polytrade in combining our expertises with technology, blockchain and Artificial Intelligence: we are finally providing our investors with the much-needed transparency and risk mitigation that ensures a free flow of funds”. This lending pool is backed by Lio Factory, an alternative investments platform building disruptive ventures in fintech and deep tech. Lio Factory is currently based in Milan, Luxembourg, London and Boston.

Francesco Marini, CEO of Lio Factory: ''Extremely pleased to have Lio Factory be the main partner of Polytrade in what I think is a truly disruptive event for this whole industry and SMEs in particular. Technology and blockchain allow talented entrepreneurs like Piyush and his team to break the outdated mode of trade finance.'' For more information contact: Polytrade Website - https://polytrade.finance VoloFin Website: https://www.volofincorp.com Lio Factory Website: https://liofactory.com PWR PWR

