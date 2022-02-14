Left Menu

Scindia discusses ways to develop major airports into international hub

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday held a detailed discussion with advisory groups of airports and airlines on ways to develop the country's major airports into international hub.

After taking over the reins of the ministry in July last year, Scindia has constituted various advisory groups as part of efforts to bolster the coronavirus pandemic-hit civil aviation space.

''Held a detailed discussion and charted out a step-wise course with the members of advisory groups of airports and airlines to develop Indian major airports into international hub airports, and eventually create a robust hub and spoke system for travel,'' Scindia said in a tweet.

