Portfolio outstanding for commercial vehicle loans at Rs 3.29 lakh cr as of Sep 2021: Report

Portfolio outstanding for commercial vehicle loans (CVL) stood at Rs 3,29,200 crore as of September 2021, a report by credit bureau CRIF High Mark showed. As of September 2021, there were 65.9 lakh active loans for CVL, it added. Portfolio outstanding and active loans for small ticket commercial vehicle loans (SCVL < Rs 5 lakh) stood at Rs 65,800 crore and 37.4 lakh respectively, it said. SCVL comprises 57 per cent share of CVL by volume and 20 per cent by value as of September 2021, it said.

SCVL portfolio grew by 9 per cent year-on-year by value and 16 per cent by volume, compared to 1.9 per cent (by value) and 10.6 per cent (by volume) for CVL. The report said for commercial vehicle loans, portfolio at risk (PAR) 91-180 days past due (DPD) increased to 3.4 per cent as of September 2021 from 2.9 per cent as of March 2021.

