Anthropic's Stand Against Autonomous Weapon Use

Anthropic has publicly addressed comments from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, emphasizing their efforts to negotiate with the Department of War. They challenge the reliability of current AI models in autonomous weapons, and plan to legally dispute any unfavorable supply chain designations. Direct communication from the government is yet to be established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 07:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 07:00 IST
Anthropic has issued a statement following remarks from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, asserting their attempts to reach an agreement with the Department of War regarding AI developments and national defense.

The company highlights its stance that today's frontier AI models are not dependable enough for deployment in fully autonomous weaponry, warning of the potential legal and ethical ramifications this could have on American businesses negotiating with the government.

Anthropic plans to contest any adverse supply chain risk designations through legal channels, maintaining a firm stance against coercion related to mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.

