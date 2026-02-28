Anthropic's Stand Against Autonomous Weapon Use

Anthropic has issued a statement following remarks from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, asserting their attempts to reach an agreement with the Department of War regarding AI developments and national defense.

The company highlights its stance that today's frontier AI models are not dependable enough for deployment in fully autonomous weaponry, warning of the potential legal and ethical ramifications this could have on American businesses negotiating with the government.

Anthropic plans to contest any adverse supply chain risk designations through legal channels, maintaining a firm stance against coercion related to mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.