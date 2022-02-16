Left Menu

Homegrown direct selling firm Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced its foray into the African market with the launch of operations in Ghana. Vestige is also planning to launch its business in South-East Asian markets like Thailand and the Philippines in the near future, the statement said.

Vestige Marketing forays into Africa with launch of operations in Ghana
Homegrown direct selling firm Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced its foray into the African market with the launch of operations in Ghana. The company will offer a range of health and wellness products from its health supplements, personal care, home care, and oral care categories in the initial phase, Vestige Marketing said in a statement. ''We believe that direct selling is one of the key ways to enable the economic empowerment of Africa's burgeoning population and can benefit a country like Ghana...We are excited to begin our journey in Africa, beginning with Ghana,'' Vestige Marketing Managing Director Gautam Bali said. Direct selling opens up employment opportunities for women and youth -- two of the biggest demographic segments in a young nation like Ghana -- and helps them achieve financial independence, he added. The company said it plans to expand its international footprint and widen its network in Asia and Africa by 2025. At present, it has operations in South Asia and the Middle East, including, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nepal, and Bangladesh. ''Vestige is also planning to launch its business in South-East Asian markets like Thailand and the Philippines in the near future,'' the statement said.

