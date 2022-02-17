Left Menu

Olympics-Snowbarding-Flying Finn decks camera operator in halfpipe mishap

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-02-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 10:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: pxhere
Finnish freestyle skier Jon Sallinen sent a camera operator flying during his first run in Thursday's halfpipe qualifying after misjudging one of his tricks.

Sallinen was halfway through his run when he lost control on the left lip of the pipe, soaring over the edge and clipping the camera to send the operator crashing to the snow. Sallinen dropped back into the pipe to complete his run and the judges were very unimpressed, giving him a score of 18 out of 100, and the camera operator was soon back up on their feet again as qualifying continued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

