DFS Secy Sanjay Malhotra nominated on SBI board as director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:03 IST
State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said the government has nominated Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as a director on its board.

The country's largest lender said it received a notification from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, informing about the nomination on February 16, 2022.

''(T)he central government hereby nominates Sanjay Malhotra (secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services) as director on the central board of directors of State Bank of India, with immediate effect and until further orders, vice Debasish Panda,'' SBI said in a regulatory filing.

A day earlier, the RBI had informed that the central government had nominated Malhotra as a director on the RBI's central board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

