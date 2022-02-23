India critical partner in tackling climate change, says British Indian minister

The India-UK partnership in tackling climate change was the theme of India Day in Parliament on Wednesday as leaders from the field of politics, business and the arts gathered for the 4th annual UK-India Parliamentary Lunch at House of Lords in London.

UK Cabinet Office minister and president of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow Alok Sharma highlighted the ''critical'' role of India in achieving the global sustainability targets in his address as special guest. The Agra-born minister, who steered the crucial climate talks in November 2021, highlighted the sector's centrality within the UK-India Roadmap 2030 agreed between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson towards closer bilateral ties.

''Climate is, of course, one of the key priorities outlined in the UK-India 2030 Roadmap, which commits to safeguard our planet and build a more environmentally sustainable, inclusive future together; and it reflects India’s critical importance as a partner in achieving global climate goals,” said Sharma.

''The UK is proud to be a member of the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) and partners in the Coalition for Disaster Relief Infrastructure (CDRI). India is absolutely a critical partner in tackling climate change. India’s focus on expanding renewables at an unprecedented speed is commendable,” he said.

The India Day parliamentary event, organised by London-headquartered India Global Forum (IGF), was co-hosted by Indian-origin entrepreneur and peer Lord Jitesh Gadhia and Indian High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar.

''Our trade negotiations have progressed towards a possible Interim Agreement in the next few months followed by a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of this year. My message to stakeholders in the India-UK partnership is that this is a moment of opportunity as government of India provides greater ease of doing business with us,” said Kumar.

''As we celebrate 75 years of the bilateral relationship between India and the UK, I call upon you to reinforce the excellent bilateral ties at all levels; to realise the true potential of the India-UK cooperation between two democracies – the oldest and the largest – sharing values and a commitment to collaborate for our mutual prosperity and on global challenges for the good of mankind,” she said.

The annual event brought together an array of guests from the world of politics, business, philanthropy, academia and the arts who are seen as driving the India-UK relationship forward. Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, Biocon Chairman & MD Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Bharti Enterprises Founder & Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Tata Group Executive Director Tim Jones, peers Lord Dolar Popat, Lord Meghnad Desai and Baroness Usha Prashar, and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland were among some of the attendees.

''If this lunch has one key objective, it is to re-energise and renew our commitment to unlocking the full potential of the UK and India working ever more closely together,” said Lord Gadhia.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder of India Global Forum, added: “As a steadfast believer in the immense potential of UK-India relations, it really does feel like an exciting time for this winning partnership. Both great democracies are poised for that quantum leap we have all been working towards.” PTI AK ZH ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)