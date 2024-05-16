US military says destroyed four 'uncrewed aerial systems' in Houthi-controlled area of Yemen
The U.S. military said on Wednesday that it had destroyed four "uncrewed aerial systems" in an area of Yemen controlled by Iran-backed Houthis.
U.S. Central Command said on the social media site X that the systems presented an imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region.
