Maha: 236 people died in road accidents in Raigad in 2021

A total of 236 people died and nearly 500 were injured in 688 road accidents in Maharashtra's Raigad district in 2021, an official said on Friday.

Apart from internal roads, the heavily patronized Mumbai-Goa national highway and a stretch of the Mumbai Pune Expressway pass through the district, he said.

''The 236 deaths took place in 207 accidents. In 202 accidents, the number of people seriously injured stood at 379, while 117 sustained minor wounds. So far in 2022, there have been 58 accidents in the district and 17 people have died,'' the official informed.

