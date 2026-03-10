Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Allocates Rs 33,240 Crore for Development and Governance Initiatives

The Madhya Pradesh government has approved Rs 33,240 crore for the continuation of various schemes across seven departments over the next five years, including a Good Governance Internship Program and the 'One District, One Product' project aimed at boosting local entrepreneurship and strengthening the rural economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:58 IST
Madhya Pradesh Allocates Rs 33,240 Crore for Development and Governance Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has sanctioned a massive Rs 33,240 crore in funding to support a range of schemes across seven state departments for the next five years. This decision was finalized during a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, marking a significant commitment to development and governance.

Among the approved initiatives is the 'One District, One Product' project, which will bring Rs 37.50 crore in support to preserve, develop, and market traditional products in selected districts. This project promises to bolster local crafts, offering training, digitisation, and marketing solutions to artisans, thereby fostering local entrepreneurship and supporting the rural economy.

In addition, the state government has allocated Rs 190 crore for the 'Chief Minister's Young Interns for Good Governance Programme,' establishing provisions for 51 medical positions, and maintaining tax exemptions for persons with disabilities, extending their benefits until March 2030. This comprehensive funding plan outlines the administration's focused efforts on economic and social development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

 Global
2
Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal of Forces

Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal ...

 India
4
Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026