Madhya Pradesh Allocates Rs 33,240 Crore for Development and Governance Initiatives

The Madhya Pradesh government has sanctioned a massive Rs 33,240 crore in funding to support a range of schemes across seven state departments for the next five years. This decision was finalized during a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, marking a significant commitment to development and governance.

Among the approved initiatives is the 'One District, One Product' project, which will bring Rs 37.50 crore in support to preserve, develop, and market traditional products in selected districts. This project promises to bolster local crafts, offering training, digitisation, and marketing solutions to artisans, thereby fostering local entrepreneurship and supporting the rural economy.

In addition, the state government has allocated Rs 190 crore for the 'Chief Minister's Young Interns for Good Governance Programme,' establishing provisions for 51 medical positions, and maintaining tax exemptions for persons with disabilities, extending their benefits until March 2030. This comprehensive funding plan outlines the administration's focused efforts on economic and social development.

(With inputs from agencies.)