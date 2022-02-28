Greece suspends new residence permits to Russian investors
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:05 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Greece has suspended the issuance and renewal of residence permits to wealthy Russians investing in Greece "until further notice," the migration ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said the decision affects applications currently being considered as well as new ones.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement