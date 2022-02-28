Involving local communities in cross-border trade to boost Indo-B'desh commerce: CUTS International

Involving local communities in cross-border trade and reducing procedural bottlenecks in inland water transport will increase the potential of bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh, research firm CUTS International said on Monday.

It also said the transboundary rivers of India and Bangladesh can generate opportunities for the local communities in the sub-region through economic, political and socio-cultural interactions between the two countries.

''The agenda on water governance through sustainable basin-wide management must align with the agenda on climate change adaptation and mitigation,'' said Bipul Chatterjee, Executive Director, CUTS International.

He was speaking at a virtual dialogue 'Cross-Border Trade and Navigation through Transboundary Inland Waterways between India and Bangladesh'. Quoting Commodore Golam Sadeq, Chairman, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, it said riverine trade and tourism generate livelihood opportunities at the local level.

He shared that 6,000 kms of waterways in Bangladesh are navigable in all seasons.

