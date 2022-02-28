Left Menu

Involving local communities in cross-border trade to boost Indo-B'desh commerce: CUTS International

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:59 IST
Involving local communities in cross-border trade to boost Indo-B'desh commerce: CUTS International
  • Country:
  • India

Involving local communities in cross-border trade and reducing procedural bottlenecks in inland water transport will increase the potential of bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh, research firm CUTS International said on Monday.

It also said the transboundary rivers of India and Bangladesh can generate opportunities for the local communities in the sub-region through economic, political and socio-cultural interactions between the two countries.

''The agenda on water governance through sustainable basin-wide management must align with the agenda on climate change adaptation and mitigation,'' said Bipul Chatterjee, Executive Director, CUTS International.

He was speaking at a virtual dialogue 'Cross-Border Trade and Navigation through Transboundary Inland Waterways between India and Bangladesh'. Quoting Commodore Golam Sadeq, Chairman, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, it said riverine trade and tourism generate livelihood opportunities at the local level.

He shared that 6,000 kms of waterways in Bangladesh are navigable in all seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022