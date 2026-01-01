Trump's National Guard Withdrawal: Federal Overreach or Safety Measure?

President Donald Trump has announced the withdrawal of the National Guard from major cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland. In his social media statements, Trump emphasized that federal forces could return if crime rates rise again. This move has been criticized by local leaders and Democrats as unnecessary federal intervention.

Trump justified the deployment of troops in cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, and Portland as necessary to combat crime and protect federal property. He claimed that the presence of the National Guard significantly reduced crime in these areas. However, this justification has faced strong legal challenges.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently blocked Trump's attempt to deploy troops in Illinois, undermining his legal basis for similar actions in other states. The court indicated that federal control over National Guard troops is likely restricted to exceptional circumstances. Military officials are scaling back troop deployments amidst ongoing legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)