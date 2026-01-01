Montana's Legal Clash: AG's Misconduct Case Dismissed

Montana's Supreme Court has dismissed the misconduct case against Attorney General Austin Knudsen, acquitting him after he openly defied court orders related to a controversial 2021 law.

The legislation in question boosted the governor's authority by allowing direct appointment to judicial vacancies, leading to criticism from Knudsen that reportedly attacked judicial integrity. Despite findings of misconduct, the court panel failed to uphold due process by barring Knudsen's expert witness.

Knudsen, labeling the case a distraction and political maneuver, lauded the court's dismissal. Chief Justice Cory Swanson highlighted the protracted litigation overshadowing any private reprimand previously considered.