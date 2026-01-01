Left Menu

Zelenskiy Vows Strong Peace Deal Amid Ongoing Tensions

In a New Year address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a strong peace agreement to end the war, rejecting weak deals. He highlighted ongoing diplomacy and negotiations, citing challenges surrounding control over Ukraine's territory, particularly in the Donbas region, amid continued Russian occupation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 04:48 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 04:48 IST
Zelenskiy Vows Strong Peace Deal Amid Ongoing Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his New Year address, underscored the nation's desire for peace but insisted it should not come at any cost. Emphasizing strength over surrender, Zelenskiy rejected weak peace agreements that would prolong the conflict.

Addressing the nation while seated in his office, Zelenskiy outlined the fatigue of Ukrainians after years of war, yet their refusal to capitulate. He stressed that every diplomatic effort focuses on achieving a lasting peace.

A near-complete peace deal has emerged from ongoing diplomacy, although challenges remain, particularly over territorial control. Zelenskiy criticized Russian demands for withdrawal from Donbas as deceitful, highlighting the need for a strong and fair resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Defense Thwarts Year's End Drone Incursion

Russian Defense Thwarts Year's End Drone Incursion

 Global
2
Injury Woes, Transfers, and Historic Streams: Current Sports Headlines

Injury Woes, Transfers, and Historic Streams: Current Sports Headlines

 Global
3
Highlights of US Current Affairs: From Federal Reserve Policies to Key Legal Battles

Highlights of US Current Affairs: From Federal Reserve Policies to Key Legal...

 Global
4
Global Tensions At Year's End: Snow, Strikes, and Diplomatic Efforts

Global Tensions At Year's End: Snow, Strikes, and Diplomatic Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026