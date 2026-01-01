Zelenskiy Vows Strong Peace Deal Amid Ongoing Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his New Year address, underscored the nation's desire for peace but insisted it should not come at any cost. Emphasizing strength over surrender, Zelenskiy rejected weak peace agreements that would prolong the conflict.

Addressing the nation while seated in his office, Zelenskiy outlined the fatigue of Ukrainians after years of war, yet their refusal to capitulate. He stressed that every diplomatic effort focuses on achieving a lasting peace.

A near-complete peace deal has emerged from ongoing diplomacy, although challenges remain, particularly over territorial control. Zelenskiy criticized Russian demands for withdrawal from Donbas as deceitful, highlighting the need for a strong and fair resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)