Zelenskiy Vows Strong Peace Deal Amid Ongoing Tensions
In a New Year address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a strong peace agreement to end the war, rejecting weak deals. He highlighted ongoing diplomacy and negotiations, citing challenges surrounding control over Ukraine's territory, particularly in the Donbas region, amid continued Russian occupation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his New Year address, underscored the nation's desire for peace but insisted it should not come at any cost. Emphasizing strength over surrender, Zelenskiy rejected weak peace agreements that would prolong the conflict.
Addressing the nation while seated in his office, Zelenskiy outlined the fatigue of Ukrainians after years of war, yet their refusal to capitulate. He stressed that every diplomatic effort focuses on achieving a lasting peace.
A near-complete peace deal has emerged from ongoing diplomacy, although challenges remain, particularly over territorial control. Zelenskiy criticized Russian demands for withdrawal from Donbas as deceitful, highlighting the need for a strong and fair resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Forces Intercept Ukrainian Drones en Route to Moscow
Russian Defense Thwarts Year's End Drone Incursion
Drama in the Skies: Unveiling the Truth of the Alleged Drone Attack in Russia
Ukraine's Strategic Strike: Impact on Russian Oil Infrastructure
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Efforts to End the War in Ukraine